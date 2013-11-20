Home Nation

Bharat Ratna: Badal bats for A B Vajpayee candidature

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday said that the Centre must confer the coveted Bharat Ratna award on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the veteran leader was most deserving of the nation’s highest civilian honour.

Badal said that Vajpayee was an able administrator, a true statesman and the only political stalwart with undisputed credentials of secularism, who kept the nation united by demonstrating real democratic spirit.

Commenting on the issue of personal attacks in political discourses during electioneering by the top national leadership of the BJP and Congress, Badal said that this trend was highly derogatory and that such attacks ought to be condemned by all. He pointed out that throughout his political career he had never attacked anyone personally.

He said this practice must be stopped because it generates a feeling of hatred and hostility amongst the political parties and vis-à-vis the voters, which ultimately disturbs the peace and harmony in the country. Regarding the seat sharing between SAD and BJP in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Chief Minister said, “our party was satisfied with the four seats allotted to SAD and there was no question of any difference of opinion over it.”

He als0 said he would be campaigning for SAD-BJP candidates in Delhi for the next few days.

