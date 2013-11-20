Prashant Bhushan apologises to Supreme Court

IANS By

The Supreme Court took exception to counsel Prashant Bhushan's comment that it was hesitant in taking action against Attorney General G.E. Vahanvati, but later Wednesday accepted his apology that he did not intend to lower the esteem of the court or hurt judges.

The apex court bench headed by Justice R.M. Lodha, hearing the matter of irregularities in coal allocation, capped the controversy as it recorded Bhushan's statement: "I have highest regard for the court and if the statement of mine has hurt the court, I apologise."

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Lodha said that when the extracts of the interview by Prashant Bhushan to a news magazine were brought to their notice, they were deeply hurt. More so, because such a statement came from an arguing counsel and that too Prashant Bhushan.