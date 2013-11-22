The BJP on Thursday unveiled an environment-friendly development agenda for the national capital, which includes roof top installation of solar equipment on every house in Delhi under the ‘Every House a Power House’, for which subsidy will be provided.

BJP Delhi in-charge Nitin Gadkari said: “We want to make Delhi a green capital of the world, ever house in the state can be made capable of generating solar power, now, even the prices of solar power have come down, even government buildings are very good for this purpose”

Delhi chief ministerial candidate Harshvardhan said, if voted to power the state government would take measures to ensure the state be recognised as the Green Capital of the World by 2020 under the ‘Every House a Power House’ scheme, we will ensure full funding for solar roof-top installations through soft loans from financial institutions of which there will be a subsidy of 60 per cent, 30 per cent from state government and 30 per cent from Central Government.