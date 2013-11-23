PM for prudent arms purchase

Indian economy’s tough times will have an impact on its defence acquisitions, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday even as he asked military commanders to exercise prudence in their arms purchase plans to ‘cut coat according to our cloth’.

At a conference of commanders from all the four Armed Forces of the country here, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to match our investment in military equipment and forces to our national resources, calling it ‘a serious challenge’ before the nation that needs attention on priority basis.

He, however, expressed confidence that the current economic slowdown would be reversed in the coming years, pointing out that during most part of the decade, India had the benefit of an average annual growth rates of eight per cent, but only during the past two years, there had been a slow growth and the country was facing an uncertain international economic climate marked by volatile exchange rate fluctuations and the possibility of fragmenting trade regimes.

It is touted that India, rated by Swedish think-tank SIPRI as the world’s largest arms importer during the previous decade, would be spending close to `9 lakh crore on defence purchases over the next 15 years, driven by its need to modernise its Armed Forces to keep pace with a fast-growing Chinese military prowess. India imports nearly 70 per cent of its military needs from nations like Russia, Israel, US, France and United Kingdom.

“I have no doubt that we will overcome our current economic slowdown, but we will have to exercise prudence in our defence acquisition plans and cut our coat according to our cloth,” he said on the last day of the three-day meet, attending among others by the Cabinet Committee on Security ((CCS) members Defence Minister A K Antony, Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Finance Minister P Chidambaram and External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who also addressed the commanders.

“While we must take into account the capabilities of our adversaries, we have to plan our long term acquisition on the assumption of limited resource availability. This is an exercise that has to be done with a high degree of priority and urgency,” he said.

Noting that globalisation had induced growing and complex inter-dependencies among states and multinationals on the economic and trade front, Singh said it had also nurtured intense competition and rivalries in the security domain.

“Managing this contradictory tenor, which has been highlighted by the global surveillance operation mounted by the US National Security Agency (NSA), is also a policy imperative for us,” he said, probably in his first ever mention of the international snooping controversy involving the Americans that has triggered worldwide outrage.

“Naturally, our objective must be to acquire tangible national capacity, or what the lexicon now refers to as comprehensive national power. This is the amalgam of economic, technological and industrial prowess, buttressed by the appropriate military sinews,” he said.