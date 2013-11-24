Naxals trying to open new theatre in South India: MHA

PTI By

Naxals are making efforts to open a new theatre in south India with movement of armed cadres witnessed in Western Ghats and tri-junction of Tamil Nadu- Kerala-Karnataka, posing a serious security threat to the three states.

In an internal communication, the Home Ministry has said the CPI (Maoist)'s efforts in the direction of expanding its organisational base in Western Ghats and the area around the tri-junction of Tamil Nadu-Kerala-Karnataka are discernible.

The activities are in the form of relative increase in movement of armed cadres in the area, along with activities of its frontal organisations and over-ground elements.

The efforts of the Naxals to open a new theatre in south India is a cause for serious concern.

However, at this stage it can easily be controlled through a well-formulated action plan, the Home Ministry said.

During this year, so far, presence and movement of armed CPI (Maoist) groups have been noticed on over two dozen occasions in the districts of Malappuram, Wayanand and Kannur in Kerala and Mysore, Kodagu, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Shimoga districts in Karnataka.

Though adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu have not witnessed any movement of armed Naxal cadres, activities of its front bodies have increased distinctively in Erode district, the Home Ministry said.

Based on various intelligence inputs, the Ministry has asked police forces of the three states to maintain strict vigil along the tri-junction of Tamil Nadu-Kerala-Karnataka and all-out efforts be made to check the activities of the Naxals in the initial stage itself.

"If necessary, joint operations of the three states may be conducted to maintain the dominance of the administration in the area and thwart any attempt of the CPI (Maoist) to build their hideouts or organisation at this strategic tri-junction," the Home Ministry told the three states.

The Centre has recently said that ideologues of the Maoists are more dangerous than the armed cadres, who have killed more than 8,100 civilians and policemen since 2001.

Terming the activities of Naxals as serious impediment to the nation-building process, the government has told the Supreme Court that the rebels have destroyed thousands of development and infrastructure facilities and kidnapped proactive, sincere district collectors to prevent development from reaching the poor.

"In the meantime, the ideologues and supporters of the CPI (Maoist) in cities and towns have undertaken a concerted and systematic propaganda against the State to project the State in a poor light and also malign it through disinformation.

"In fact, it is these ideologues who have kept the Maoist movement alive and are in many ways more dangerous than the cadres of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army," the Home Ministry has said in an affidavit in the apex court.

Since 2001, Maoists have killed 5969 civilians, often branding them as police informers, class enemies, among others.

An overwhelming majority of the people killed are poor tribals whose cause the Maoists and their supporters profess to espouse.

During the same period, Maoists have also killed 2147 security personnel and looted 3567 firearms from them.