26/11: Congress dismisses BJP's charge of diplomatic failure

By PTI

Congress on Tuesday dismissed as "baseless and politically motivated" BJP's charge that the Centre has failed in putting diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to hand over the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes based in that country.

Mumbai_attack_PTI.JPGRejecting BJP chief Rajnath Singh's allegations on the fifth anniversary of the terror strike, Congress spokesman P C Chacko told reporters that the opposition party should not forget that Pakistan has been on the defencive since the incident and has got "isolated" in international community.

Special: Five years after 26/11 

"Due to our best efforts, we have given clinching evidence to Pakistan and the world community how there is a deep involvement of Pakistan... We have done our job... we are pursuing the issue...," he said.

Besides, he said that since the 26/11 attacks, India has modernised its police force by providing most modern weapons and has strengthened surveillance and coastal security.

Chacko's remarks came close on the heels of a statement by Rajnath Singh on his Facebook page, saying the mastermind and real perpetrators of the Mumbai carnage are still roaming free in Pakistan.

"The incumbent government at the Centre has failed miserably in putting any diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to act decisively against the forces of evil operating from its territory.

"The Prime Minister should explain to the people of this country what concrete steps his government had taken in this direction since 26/11," he said.

166 people, including foreign nationals and police personnel, were killed in the terrorist attack.

"Five years after the Mumbai attack, we believe not much has changed. India continues to be a soft target for terrorists as it bleeds through a thousand cuts," the BJP chief said.

