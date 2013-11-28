BJP Workers Protest Outside Shoma Chaudhury's House

PTI By

BJP workers today protested outside the residence of Tehelka's former Managing Editor Shoma Chaudhury, demanding her immediate arrest for allegedly trying to cover up sexual harassment complaint filed against the magazine's Editor Tarun Tejpal by a woman journalist.

Raising slogans against Chaudhury and Tejpal, scores of BJP workers held demonstration outside her Saket residence in South Delhi.

The protesters said she had failed to take corrective measures in the sexual assault case and demanded her immediate arrest.

Senior BJP leader Vijay Jolly said, "My head hangs in shame. She (Chaudhury) did not stand up in support of her woman colleague and for the past one week she has been trying to suppress the complaint and facts in the case."

"It was least expected from her to report the matter to police immediately.

She should have also asked Tejpal to submit himself to the law of the land. He should have appeared in the police station and have the guts of accepting that he is guilty and submitting to the law. None of this happened," Jolly said.

Chaudhury resigned early this morning from Tehelka, even as Goa police appeared to be closing in on Tejpal who has to appear before it by 3 PM today.

There is speculation that Chaudhury may also be named in the FIR for certain acts of commission and omission after the alleged offence became public.