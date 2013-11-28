Home Nation

Modi to Address Four More Rallies in Delhi

Published: 28th November 2013 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2013 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

modi_PTI9
By IANS

Buoyed by the "success" of their prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi's last two rallies in Delhi, the BJP's state unit Thursday said he would be addressing four more rallies in the national capital, days ahead of the December 4 assembly polls.

"Three rallies will take place on November 30 and another on December 1," said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Anil Jain.

On Nov 30, the first rally will begin at around 11 a.m. in east Delhi's Shahdara and will cover 16 constituencies, the next rally will take place at 3 p.m. in west Delhi's Sultanpuri covering 12 constituencies and the last will be held at 5 p.m. in Chandni Chowk in the walled city, covering 10 constituencies.

Modi will address a single rally on December 1 that is scheduled to take place in Ambedkar Nagar in south Delhi at 4 p.m. and will cover 9 constituencies.

Earlier, Modi was to address a rally in the New Delhi constituency as well but the plan was shelved due to "lack of cooperation from authorities".

"The chief minister (Sheila Dikshit) is afraid of Modi coming to New Delhi and was not willing to cooperate. The authorities refused to give us a proper venue for the rally so we had to cancel it," said party leader Vijender Gupta.

Gupta would be competing against incumbent chief minister Sheila Dikshit and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat. 

Delhi has a total of 70 assembly seats.

According to a BJP leader, the party is trying hard to cash in on Modi's popularity.

"The last two rallies (Modi) were a huge success in Delhi and we will make sure that his (Modi) popularity helps the party garner as much votes as possible," said a leader.

All the rallies would be simple and incur minimum expenses just like the Nov 23 rally at Dwarka in west Delhi, added the leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp