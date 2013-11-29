Home Nation

BJP Distances Itself from Jolly's Protest

Published: 29th November 2013 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2013 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

The BJP Thursday distanced itself from party leader Vijay Jolly's protest outside former Tehelka managing editor Shoma Choudhury's residence, saying it did not have the party's backing.

"BJP has no relation with this protest, it was not organised by us. It is an action done by some people in enthusiasm," BJP in-charge for Delhi elections and former party president Nitin Gadkari said Thursday.

"The party will speak to Jolly and take the necessary action," Gadkari said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Sushma Swaraj went ahead and "condemned" the action.

"Party president (Rajnath Singh) will take action against him, but I totally condemn it," the BJP leader said at a press conference.

"I will never agree with this method of protest. Both Arun Jaitley and I had told Jolly not to stage such a protest," she said.

BJP leader Vijay Jolly and party workers Thursday defaced the name plate and also poured black paint in front of the residence of Tehelka's former managing editor Shoma Chaudhury.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said Chaudhury was suppressing facts and evidence against the magazine's former editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, accused of sexually assaulting a junior woman colleague.

Choudhury resigned as Tehelka managing editor Thursday morning.

Read also: BJP Leader Jolly Told to Appear Before Police Friday 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp