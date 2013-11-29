Home Nation

Youth arrested for assaulting woman athlete in Bihar's Jehanabad

Published: 29th November 2013 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2013 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police on Thursday arrested a youth from Jehanahad railway premises in connection with the assault on a woman athlete, whose participation in the Gujarat National Games early next month has now become uncertain.

The youth, identified as Nitish Kumar, son of a railway gangman, was arrested from his home, Jehanabad Superintendent of Police Shyali Dhurat said. He was produced before the Railway magistrate and sent to jail.

Ashwani Raj was returning home here after attending a training programme in Gaya, when three to four youths, who alighted from the same train, accosted her and started beating her up when she protested.

The youth allegedly regularly teased the athlete, who was preparing for 5,000 mt race, which she used to ignore.

Admitted to the Jehanabad Sadar Hospital, Raj expressed apprehension that she might not be able to participate in the National Games starting in Gujarat starting from December 7.

The SP, who met the athlete, said she was recovering fast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp