Officials of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-administered Kashmir Tuesday discussed issues of trade and travel across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu region, an official statement said.

The meeting was held between officials of the Poonch district administration, headed by District Magistrate Sajad Ahmed Khan, who is also the nodal officer for cross-LOC trade and travel at Chakkan Da Bagh (Poonch) crossing and Pakistan-administered Kashmir's director general, trade and travel, Muhammad Ismail.

The two sides discussed various issues. Khan sought maximum clearance of permits for Indian applicants, and said a number of applications were pending with the Pakistan administered Kashmir authorities.

He also raised currency related issues, the statement said.

Ismail assured the Indian side immediate action would be taken on these issues and steps taken to strengthen the confidence-building measures to promote cross-LoC trade and travel.

The statement also said the officials of the two sides also discussed security-related issues.