Firebrand BJP leader and former MP Chief Minister Uma Bharti, who is credited with bringing the party back into power in Madhya Pradesh in 2003, is now a forgotten entity in her home state.

Nowadays the 54-year-old BJP vice-president is hardly seen at the party’s state headquarters here. Not only that, Bharti is conspicuously missing from the numerous cutouts of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the other BJP stalwarts that dot the state capital’s skyline. Political circles here are united in their view that it was solely due to Bharti’s political charisma that the BJP managed to secure a landslide in the 2003 Assembly polls.

However, following an arrest warrant issued against her by a Karnataka court in a riot case, Bharti stepped down as CM in August 2004.

Later in 2005, she was expelled from the party for publicly criticising senior BJP leaders and she languished in political wilderness until 2011 when she returned to the BJP.

One of the pre-conditions laid down for her homecoming was that she will not interfere in MP politics,which was her former political fiefdom. With Chouhan restricting Bharti’s manoeuvring space, she was forced to contest from Charkhari in UP in 2012. And she was a prominent face during the BJP campaign for the UP Assembly polls.

But in her home state, Bharti is still to regain the exalted status which she previously enjoyed.

BJP sources said her diminishing importance in MP politics can be gauged from the fact that while the MP BJP has been busy chalking out strategies for the forthcoming Assembly polls, Bharti has gone on a pilgrimage to Uttarakhand.

“She is a popular leader and has a mass following that can be matched only by few state leaders. That was one of the reasons for Chouhan asking the BJP leadership to confine her to UP,” a BJP office-bearer said.

Bharti, on her part, has time and again made it clear to the party leadership that she is very much aware of the changed circumstances.

Last month, she had announced that she will campaign for the party in MP if BJP chief Rajnath Singh asked her to do so.

She also said that she had attended the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ held here only at the insistence of the party chief.

In a chat with Express the former MP Chief Minister said,”I am a loyal party worker and whatever Rajnath Singhji says I will do it.”