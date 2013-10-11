Punjab Police Friday said they have seized synthetic drugs worth Rs.100 crore and arrested five smugglers, busting a major inter-state drugs racket.



The huge seizure was made by Patiala police following raids in Punjab and Haryana.



Additional Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta told media persons here that the Patiala district police made the recovery of drugs like Parvon Forte, Parvon Spas, Proxyon, Spasmocip Plus made from dextropropoxyphene hydrochloride salt, and other substances banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.



The drugs were being manufactured by Pioneer Pharmaceutical and Prime Pharmaceutical Limited, based in Haryana's Karnal district. The recovery was also made from the pharmaceutical unit.



Gupta said the pharmaceutical unit was supplying the drugs all over the country.



Those arrested are four residents of Delhi and one from Jalandhar. The pharmaceutical unit's owner, Prithvi Singh Chaudhary, and his son Pradipt Chaudhary fled from the factory, leaving their vehicle behind when police raided the premises.



Punjab Police got a whiff of the large-scale, inter-state smuggling of drugs following three recent recoveries of synthetic drugs made in Rajpura circle of Patiala district.



"The arrested people disclosed during investigation their links in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and some other states. Punjab Police are fully confident of catching a few other big fish from these states too," Gupta said.