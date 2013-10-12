Relatives of Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, who were killed in the May 25 Maoist attack in Darbha valley, have been given ticket for the Assembly polls scheduled for next month.

The first list released by the AICC late on Friday, has Devti Karma, wife of the late Mahendra Karma, who was regarded as the man behind Salwa Judum, has been given the party ticket from Dantewada–a ST-reserved seat.

Similarly, Umesh Patel, son of PCC chief Nandkumar Patel, has been made the party nominee from Kharsia. Alka Mudliar, wife of former MLA Uday Mudliar, is the party candidate from Rajnandgaon.

Also in the list was the name of party MLA Kawasi Lakma, who escaped the Darbha valley attack.

According to Chhattisgarh Pradesh Committee working president Satyanarnayan Sharma, Bastar zila panchayat former president Lakheshwar Baghal would contest from Jagdalpur. The party released a list of 11 candidates in Bastar region, six in Rajnandgaon and one in Raigarh.