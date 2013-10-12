A Indian fisherman was killed and 30 others were allegedly kidnapped by Pakistani Maritime Security Agency, which took them away in five boats from international waters off Jakhau coast in Gujarat, a member of fishermen boat association said.



"Pakistani agencies started indiscriminate firing on fishing boat 'Dhanvati', Friday morning at around four when they were fishing in international waters," Porbandar Boat association vice-president Manish Lodhari told PTI.



In the firing, one fisherman, Naran Sosa died. We came to know about this incident when the boat which was from Porbandar, returned here Saturday morning with his body, he said.



"When we were fishing in international waters, Pakistani agency boats came there and started firing on us. We managed to escape but one of our fellow fishermen died," Magan Soso, one of fishermen of five member team who were present on boat Dhanvati said after returning to Porbandar.



"They have kidnapped 30 other Indian fishermen in their five boats," Lodhari said.



We have informed all the agencies about the incident here like police, coast guard and state government. We will be soon giving representations to central and state government on the issue," he added.



Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi has demanded from the central government to take this issue seriously and investigate it.



"Spoke to A K Antony on Pakistan's action against Gujarat fishermen. Urged him that Centre should take a serious note and investigate it," Modi wrote on his twitter account.



This is the first major attack on Indian fishermen by Pakistan after the start of fishing season.