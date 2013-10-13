With the 2014 LS polls fast approaching, SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has taken over the reins of the party’s day-to-day functioning as well as assuming a supervisory role of the government headed by his son Akilesh Yadav, who has failed to live up to the expectations of the masses. More importantly, he has taken charge of the party’s preparations for the general elections.

And Mulayam has got into the act by dusting off his tried and tested formula of proper application of the caste arithmetic in the elections to secure the maximum number of seats.

As part of this, he had compelled a rather reluctant Akhilesh to re-induct history-sheeter Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya into the SP Cabinet.

As per the SP chief’s calculations, Raghuraj Pratap is the Rajput face in UP politics and he has the ability to rally fellow Rajputs around the SP. However, it remains to be seen whether the gamble will pay off this time round since BJP chief Rajnath Singh -- a redoubtable Rajput himself -- enjoys the backing of his community cutting across political loyalties.

Unfazed by the nationwide criticism of the SP Government over its poor handling of the recent communal riots and the decision by several of the party’s LS candidates to withdraw from the fray in protest against the state government’s alleged inaction to curb the violence sparked by the riots, Mulayam has decided to lead the party from the front.

Also, Mulayam has been shuffling the SP candidates for the LS polls. So far, the party has declared 76 candidates, of which one-third have been replaced! If the party insiders are to be believed, as many as 17 candidates had expressed their unwillingness to fight the elections on an SP ticket, which has understandably left the party a worried lot.

And the SP chief may replace more candidates in the coming days. Another reason for the frequent changes in the distribution of the tickets are reports of an informal poll pact between the Congress and BSP. In the current scenario,the party will face a substantial erosion of its Muslim votes, say Mulayam’s aides.

The SP is also trying to make inroads into the Brahmin vote bank, which like the Rajputs play an important role in the state’s socio-political set-up. However, it remains to be seen whether Mulayam will be successful in his efforts to reach out to the Brahmin community in the wake of BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state.

In order to lure the OBCs, the SP chief has taken a high-risk gamble to field Shivkanya Kushwaha, wife of jailed former minister Babu Singh Kushwaha, from Ghazipur despite eyebrows being raised within the party by a section of leaders, who view the Kushwaha kin as a political liability.

Apart from consolidating the party’s influence in the different caste and social groups, Mulayam has declared that he would fan out across the state to drum up support for the party and address as many as 18 rallies. He has also roped in the CM and the father-son duo would criss-cross the state soon.