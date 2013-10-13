WB: 15 injured in tornado in Burdwan district
By PTI | Published: 13th October 2013 06:39 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd October 2013 01:34 AM
At least 15 people were injured and 40 houses damaged when a tornado swept through Basuda village of West Bengal's Burdwan district.
According to police, the tornado lasting for about a minute hit the village under Kaksha police station, injuring the people.
As many as 40 houses were damaged as the district administration launched relief and rehabilitation measures.
The injured persons have been admitted to the Pursha hospital.