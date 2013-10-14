A domestic help smothered to death his employer here because he was refused money, police said Sunday.



Dara Singh, 48, a property dealer and jeweller, had gone missing from his house Friday night.



Singh was found murdered at Palam area Saturday night in the house of his domestic help Tarseem, who was arrested.



Tarseem told police that he demanded some money from Singh, which he was refused. Tarseem said he and younger brother then killed Singh.