Sikhs to submit petition to UN on '84 riots anniversary

Marking the 29th year of the 1984 Sikh riots, a petition signed by more than a million Sikhs across the world will be filed with the United Nations in Geneva on November 1.

A justice rally will also be held outside the UN office in Geneva to stress the point that even after 29 years, perpetrators of the riots are yet to be convicted by the Indian Government. More than 10,000 Sikhs from across Europe and North America are expected to attend the rally, sources said.

Justifying the need for UN intervention in the issue, attorney Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, legal adviser to NGO Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) stated that the Indian judicial system had failed to prosecute the organisers of the 1984 riots. The rights group will present the UN with documents and evidence proving the use of local administration and government resources by the Congress leaders to organize the attacks on Sikhs.

“After the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, there was perpetrated violence against Sikhs with intent to destroy the community.

The genocidal attacks which continued unabated for four days throughout the country, resulted in the death of more than 30,000 Sikhs and rape of Sikh women,” he added.

The petition will be handed over to UN Human Rights chief Navi Pillay. More than a million signatures have been collected by SFJ and All India Sikh Students Federation under the campaign ‘1984 - Yes It’s Genocide’.

“The complaint invokes the UN convention against genocide, which declares any intentional and deliberate attack on any religious minority to be a crime liable of punished,” Gurpatwant said.