In further trouble for Adnan Sami after the visa row, the Service Tax department has issued the Pakistani singer-composer summons asking him to appear on Monday for questioning in connection with alleged tax evasion.



Sources in the Service Tax department today said they booked a case against the musician on October 15 for allegedly evading service tax on assignments and projects he has undertaken.



"We have not been able to consolidate the exact figure of evasion. Sami will be grilled on Monday and then only we would be able to ascertain the amount," a Service Tax official said.



Tax officials have also directed the 44-year-old to bring all the records pertaining to his work on Monday.



Sami, who has made India his second home for the past several years, landed in a visa controversy when he was issued a notice on Tuesday by the Mumbai Police, which sought explanation from him for overstaying in the country after its expiry October 6.



He was, however granted a three-month extension by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 17.



After the notice, the London-born singer had informed the city police in writing that he had already moved an application before the concerned department for extension and is following the standard procedure.