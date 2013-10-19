Taking a dig at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s peace overtures towards Pakistan and subsequent meeting with his counterpart Nawaz Sharif in New York last month, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the situation at border is getting worse after the talks and New Delhi must take up the ceasefire violation issue in a strong manner with Islamabad.

“I do not understand who is behind this and what the intention is. It was only a few days ago that our Prime Minister met Pakistan Prime Minister in New York. They spoke about ceasefire violation and it was decided that the DGMOs of both these countries will talk each other and find a solution. Instead of getting solved, the matter is getting worse,” Omar said.

Pakistan troops on Thursday opened fire at Najwal Pargwal belt along the LoC injuring four people, including three children. The Chief Minister said the way civilian areas were targeted showed that Pakistan’s intention was not good.

“The way civilian areas were targeted by shelling and few children were injured, it does not seem that their intentions are good. We have already taken up the matter with the Centre and it is not that they are not paying any attention. Now, it is just that how strongly they will take up the issue with Pakistan,” He said.

Meanwhile, Pak troops on Friday opened fire at forward Indian Posts in Samba, Pargwal and RS Pura Sector injuring two Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans.

The injured Jawans, Hasda and Gangan Thakur were stationed at Nikowal border outpost when Pak Army started unprovoked firing.

Sources said BSF retaliated firmly and appropriately through of return of fire which was still going on till the evening.

They said Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde is also expected to visit the forward posts along the International border on October 22 to review the security situation.