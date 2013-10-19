Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday announced that his government will provide wheat at Rs 1 per kg, instead of Rs 4, to nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries, thereby doubling the number from the existing 15 lakh under the flagship scheme of Atta-Dal as a pro-poor initiative of the SAD-BJP alliance government in the state.

Addressing a rally at the Valmeki Ashram (Ram Tirath) near Amritsar during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rs 115 crore state-of-the-art monument-cum-temple with inbuilt museum, panorama and convention hall on Friday, Badal announced to extend this scheme to ensure two square meals a day to several left out poor families saying the “poor man’s mouth was guru’s golak”. He further said the extension of the scheme on this historic day would be a humble tribute to Valmeki.In a rare gesture when political differences were kept aside, Raj Kumar Verka, Congress MLA and vice-chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, lavished full praise on the Punjab CM at the same rally.

Verka thanked Badal for feeling concerns over the issues of minorities deeply. This gesture of praise brought smiles on all the faces on the stage including Badal and his son and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal who were seen sharing some curious points with each other when the praises were being showered. Meanwhile, Verka also put forward the demands of sanitation workers. Verka urged Badal to ensure minimum wages for the sanitation workers to save their exploitation.