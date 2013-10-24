The BJP has chosen four-time MLA and former health minister Harsh Vardhan as its chief ministerial face for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Vardhan, 58, emerged as favourite for the party after its state BJP president Vijay Goel apparantly falied to garner support.

Despite his strong pitch for the post, Goel eventually lost to his bête noire as senior leaders and the RSS firmly backed Vardhan.

The BJP that earlier decided to go to the polls under a joint leadership but was forced to change its track as first time entrant activist Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party hogged the opposition space in Delhi.

The BJP is hoping that Vardhan’s clean image and illustrious past track record as health minister, would augur well for the party.

Now, the Delhi will face a triangular contest between Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Harsh Vardhan and Arvind Kejriwal.

However, it would be with a sense of déjà vu that the BJP would be going to the polls that are merely 44 days away. During the 2008 elections, Vardhan was the state BJP president and the party fielded old warhorse V K Malhotra as the chief ministerial candidate to quell multiple contenders for the post, which included both Goel and Vardhan.

After the hurriedly-called party’s parliamentary board meet, BJP president Rajnath Singh said: “It is an unanimous decision that Dr Harsh Vardhan be the chief ministerial candidate. He has worked as (state) president for five years and he is known across the country for his work as health minister. Even Goel talked to me and said Vardhan be declared as CM candidate.”

Flanked by senior party leaders such as L K Advani, M M Joshi, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, Rajnath in presence of Goel and Malhotra, expressed confidence that the party’s nominee would lead it to victory.

After the announcement, Goel, who had threatened to quit if he was not chosen as the CM candidate, made all the right reconciliatory statements saying he would work for party’s victory with Vardhan as candidate. He even posed for pictures with the CM candidate.

“I am going to work hard to ensure our victory. I am not disappointed at all. We all are united. I will put all my effort for our victory,” he said.

A party source said, Goel has been working for the party for over 40 years and was a loyal leader. “If we are not able to use him in the state, he could be used at the Centre,” a senior leader said.

Vardhan, an ENT specialist, got his MBBS and MS (ENT) degrees from GSVM Medical College, Kanpur.