Two girls drown in AP; boy missing

Two college girls drowned in a rain water canal in Prakasham district near here, police said.



A boy who tried to save them was also feared drowned as he remained untraceable, they said.



The two girls, aged 17 years, were trying to cross the overflowing canal near Komarolu mandal in Prakasham last evening to go home when they started drowning.



Their male classmate, who had already saved some of his other classmates by shifting them from one end of the canal to another, tried to rescue them also, but in vain as apparently the girls held onto his collar and because of the pressure he could not pull them out to safety.



The bodies of the girls were later recovered from a water body near Kalasapadu mandal on the border of Kadapa and Prakasham districts.



However, the boy remained untraceable and a search was on for him, police said.



Due to heavy rains in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Kadapa and Prakasham districts, the rivers there are in spate.