With one more day remaining for filing of nominations for the second phase of Chhattisgarh assembly polls, a total of 323 nominations filed today which included incumbent cabinet ministers, BJP state chief and MLAs.

Seventy two constituencies in 16 districts of Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 19, for which 645 nominations have been filed so far.

On Thursday, 323 nominations were filed, an official at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer told reporters.

Higher Education Minister Ramvichar Netam who filed nominations from Ramanujganj constituency, Food and Civil Supply Minister Punnulal Mohile (Mungeli), School Education Minister Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur City South), Housing and Environment Minister Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West), Agriculture Minister Chandrashekhar Sahu (Abhanpur), BJP state chief Ramsewak Paikra (Pratappur), BJP Yuva Morcha chief Anurag Singh Thakur (Ambikapur) are among prominent BJP candidates who filed their nominations on Thursday.

Prominent among Congress leaders to file their nominations include former minister and sitting MLA Shakrajit Nayak (Raigarh), sitting MLAs- Dharamjeet Singh (Lormi), Shivkumar Dahariya (Bhilaigarh), Amitesh Shukla (Rajim)- Mayor Vani Rao (Bilaspur), son of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Treasurer Motilal Vora and Arun Vora (Durg).

The last date for filing nominations for the second phase of polls is November 1 and after scrutiny on the very the next day, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 4.

Chhattisgarh has a total of 1,67,96,174 voters and 21,418 polling booths have been set up to elect the 90-member state assembly.