Beginning her two-day visit to the troubled Darjeeling hills on Monday, West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee came down on the sponsors of the indefinite shutdown stating that ordinary people were victimised.

Talking to reporters at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal on way to Kalimpong, she said politics should not be linked to development activity and observed that bandhs never do any good; it is only an impediment to development.

Taking exception to the GJM's "Ghar Bhitra Janta" agitation coinciding with her visit to the region, she said, "Asking the people to remain indoors is nothing but a shutdown call. They are obstructing the development in the hills."

She appealed to the hill party to withdraw its shutdowns and ensure that the the GTA functioned properly.

"Whatever is happening in the hills, common people are becoming the victims. Politics should not be linked to development activity. Bandhs do not do any good. It is not fair. It is an impediment to Darjeeling's development," she said.

"We love all democratic movements. We respect all democratic set-ups. We respect the Constitution. We run the government as per the Constitution. Every six months if anybody wants to break to constitutional obligation (it cannot be supported)," Banerjee, who had declared the shutdowns as illegal and urged the GJM to accept the court verdict in this regard, said.

She expressed her shock particularly at the children not being able to attend schools because of the bandh and said, "Even the poor people are not getting their ration and food. People are not able to go to the hospital as the cars (carrying patients) are being burnt."

Tea was not being allowed to be exported, she said pointing out it was the constitutional obligation to carry out the 100-day's work programme.

She also urged the GJM leadership not to pay heed to any "outside forces" to create unrest in the hills, saying, "I will appeal so that by listening to anyone from outside they do not set their own houses on fire."

The chief minister will be accorded a felicitation by the Lepcha community at Kalimpong on Tuesday.

Making it clear once again that there would be no division of West Bengal, she said, "We want Darjeeling, north Bengal and Dooars to develop simultaneously".

Owing to the continuous bandh called by the GJM, development work like construction of roads, schools and colleges and creation of jobs had remained incomplete, she pointed out.

After becoming the chief minister in May, 2011, Banerjee had visited Darjeeling on several occasions including the one of an invitation by the GJM and the GTA, but equations changed once she ruled out division of the state and particularly after her remark that she could be "rough and tough" if the need arose.

She said her government had been working for several developmental projects, including road and tourism, which suffered due to the bandh

"We love the people of Darjeeling. We have started several projects for the hills including tourism projects.

There are so many areas stretching from Sandakphu to Darjeeling, Lamahata to Kurseong and Kalimpong where there are big proposals for tourism development," she said regretting that an amount of Rs 300 crore (earmarked for various development projects of the GTA) was lying unused.

She once again appealed to the GJM to select someone from among the elected members of the GTA to take the place of Bimal Gurung, GJM chief, who had resigned from the post of chief executive of the hill body.

"I feel the GTA is an elected body. People have participated in the election and have cast their votes. And I feel that respecting people's wishes they should appoint someone from the elected members of the GTA to the post."

She said if the GJM did not do so, the state government would take its stand on the issue. "The GTA was formed following an agreement signed between the state government, the Centre and the GJM. We want that the GTA to function".

Meanwhile, the president of the Lepcha Association, which will felicitate the chief minister tomorrow, Lyansang Tamsang said, "Mamata is the first person to address our concern. We will hold the event to express our gratitude to her".

The state has set up a Lepcha Development Board for which the community wants to felicitate the chief minister.

Tamsang gave an assurance that the event would not create division between the Lepchas and the Gorkhas.

