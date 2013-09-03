The Karnataka Government has decided to establish the Bangalore Suburban Rail Corporation, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), envisaged in developing suburban rail system, Karnataka Urban Development Minister Vinaya Kumar Sorake informed here on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the minister said that the department has drawn up a phase-I plan worth `8,759 crore suburban rail system, which is expected to ease the traffic congestion being witnessed in and around the city.

“The phase-I suburban rail system plan, comprised five corridors connecting the city to Tumkur, Ramanagara and Bangarpet, is expected to completed very soon” he said.

Informing that the department officials are in constant touch with the Indian Railway authorities to realise the long-standing demand for developing a sub-urban rail system, the minister said that there was no constraints of funds to execute the project.

Highlighting the achievements of his department after hitting the 100-day milestone, he said that apart from developing the suburban rail system, there were also plans before the government to draw up an innovative urban development project for city and town cluster development around Bangalore.

“The project is aimed at improving infrastructure facilities, including water supply and drainage, power, transport and other related amenities” he said.

The project was aimed to execute with the external financial assistance with the Asian Development Bank by availing a loan themselves of Rs 2,100 crore, the minister said.

“The development of city clusters in and around Bangalore will also help to reduce the infrastructure burden on the IT city” he said.

He also said a detailed project was being prepared for the same and would be submitted to the state Cabinet for its approval, before sending it to the Centre for the final clearance.

He said that the project would cover eight towns nestled around Bangalore, including Nelamangala, Magadi, Anekal, Bidadi, Dobaspet, Hoskote, Devanahalli and Harohalli.

The PWD has proposed to upgrade the ring road around these towns.