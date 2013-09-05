The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Karnataka to submit all the records pertaining to the appointment and removal of the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Bhavani Singh, appearing in a special court in Bangalore, which is hearing the disproportionate assets case against Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A Bench, comprising Justices B S Chauhan and S A Bobde, while hearing a petition filed by Jayalalithaa challenging the appointment of a new SPP in the case, directed the Karnataka Government to place all the documents related to the appointment and removal of the SPP before it on Friday.

On August 26, Karnataka government had issued a notification withdrawing Bhavani Singh as the Special Public Prosecutor from the assets case.

The notification had stated that the role of senior advocate Bhavani Singh as the SPP in the special court was withdrawn.

Senior counsel M N Rao, appearing for Karnataka told the Bench that the State government had consulted the Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court for the appointment of the Special Public Prosecutor and that four names were suggested and that the name of Bhavani Singh was among them. To this, the Bench asked Rao whether the same procedure was followed while relieving Bhavani Singh.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for Jayalalithaa, told the Bench that the government wanted the sword of the disproportionate assets case hanging over the petitioner. As many as 450 witnesses have been examined and the Special Court judge was nearing retirement. At this, the Bench posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.