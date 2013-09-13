An Indian freedom fighter was posthumously conferred a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at UK's House of Commons for his contribution during India's independence movement and its journey afterwards.

Britain's Minister for Business Engagement with India Gregory Barker and Virendra Sharma, Chair of the Indo-British All Party Parliamentary Group jointly presented the award to late Jawaharlal Darda's son, Vijay Jawaharlal Darda, MP and Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat, the most widely circulated Marathi language newspaper.