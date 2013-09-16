Lightning and rain-related incidents have claimed at least 12 lives Monday in different parts of Odisha, an official said.



While six people died in the district of Khordha, the districts of Cuttack and Sundergarh reported five and one death respectively, an official working with the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner told IANS.



In Khordha, four people died after being struck by lightning while working outdoors in a hilly area near Kaipadar village, about 40 km from state capital Bhubaneswar, the official said.