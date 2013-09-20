Stepping up attack on SP Government in Uttar Pradesh for "failing" to contain communal violence in Muzaffarnagar, Congress today demanded resignation of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and alleged that BJP engineered the riots that claimed 47 lives and displaced around 40,000 people.



Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Madhusudan Mistry said Yadav failed to fulfil the constitutional obligation of protecting the life and property of people.



"As per the Constitution, the Chief Minister of the state has to protect the life and property of people. The SP government has failed in its duties. The Chief Minister has no right to continue on the post," Mistry said.



The Congress General Secretary accused the UP Government of not arresting those behind the riots and wondered why it was hesitating to take action against the culprits.



"Henious crime has been committed and SP government knows who was behind it. I am asking why the arrests have not been made. If he (Akhilesh Yadav) cannot fulfil his duty then he should not be in the post," Mistry said.



Accusing BJP of triggering the violence, he said there have been "ample proof" of involvement of the party.



"Ever since I was appointed in-charge of UP, I have been praying to the God that Gujarat riots are not repeated in UP and my fear came true.



"The BJP in this country cannot win the election unless they polarise the society. That is their strategy. The (election) in-charge of BJP and Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi has been meticulously following this strategy.



He has a face of development underneath there has been hatred towards certain section of the society," Mistry said.



He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid along with party workers from Western Uttar Pradesh.