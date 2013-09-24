For the first time after the 1998 nuclear tests, an Indian External Affairs Minister visited Canada to hold the inaugural strategic dialogue.

Salman Khurshid chaired the Canada-India Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue along with Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird in Ottawa. “In a challenging neighbourhood with an abundance of opportunity, the importance of the Canada-India relationship is underscored in this first official visit of my counterpart in 15 years,” said Baird.

A statement issued by Canadian Foreign Ministry said, “The meeting underscored Canada’s long-standing friendship with India, which is built on the shared values of democracy as well as strong interpersonal connections-the result of an Indian diaspora of more than one million in Canada.” Following the 1998 nuclear tests, Canada even withdrew the then High Commissioner to New Delhi. But the relations have improved lately.