Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday underlined the need to address the shortage of Psychiatrists and Clinical Psychologists in the country.

Quoting a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Azad said that in India the rate of psychiatric disorders in children aged between 4 to 16 years was about 12 per cent and nearly one-third of the population is less than 14 years of age. But the availability of psychiatrists and clinical psychologists is a major cause of concern and there is an urgent need to address the shortfall, he said.

Azad pointed out that similar studies from all over the world have indicated that around 15 per cent of children suffer from significant mental health problems, affecting their functioning. Studies from Asia have shown that 10-20 per cent of children and adolescents have significant mental health problems. Health Minister said that the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, which has now become an ‘Institution of National Importance’ would mentor and support child and adolescent mental health services that would be started at the six new AIIMS and the Centres of Excellence under the National Mental Health programme.

Azad, who inaugurated the 7th Congress of Asian Society for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professionals, said that 12th Five-year Plan allocation has been tentatively kept at `2,800 crore for the National Mental Health Programme.