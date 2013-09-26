A former Rajasthan minister, accused of raping a married woman, Thursday agreed to undergo a medical test in connection with the case, police said.



"Babu Lal Nagar had ignored our notices over the past one week requiring him to appear before police for a medical examination. However, we received a letter from him today (Thursday) that he was ready to undergo the medical tests," said a police officer.



Nagar, who was minister of state for dairy and rural industries, was accused by the 35-year-old woman of raping her at his government bungalow here Sep 11.



The officer said that after receiving the letter, police have asked the family members of the minister to present him for the medical examination Saturday.



"We had got semen samples from the woman's clothes. We need Nagar's blood for a DNA test," he said.



The officer said their team handed over a notice Monday to Nagar's family members and informed them about the medical test Sep 25, but failed to turn up.



"His family members told us that Nagar had gone on a pilgrimage to Shirdi in Maharashtra," he said.



Nagar resigned Sep 20 following the rape allegations.



The Congress-led state government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the matter.