A group of MPs and an activists' outfit have demanded Prime Minister's intervention into the alleged harassment of an Indian Foreign Service officer, who had unearthed a forestry scam in Haryana involving top politicians.

The MPs--Basudev Acharia (CPI-M), Prabodh Panda (CPI), Kushal Tiwari (BSP), Rama Devi (BJP)--have written letters to the Prime Minister seeking fixing of accountability on those harassing the officer and ordering a CBI probe into this.

Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who is currently posted as the Chief Vigilance Officer in the AIIMS on deputation was allegedly harassed by Haryana government for reportedly unearthing muti-crore forestry scams preventing the destruction of a wildlife sanctuary in Haryana in 2010.

In their letters, the MPs said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi had written to the government seeking "justice" for the officer but the Personnel Department had "misled" the PM and did the opposite.

Executive director Anupam Jha of Transparency International India, in his letter to the Prime Minister, also echoed their views.