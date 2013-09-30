Lalima Varma, Professor of Japanese Studies at Jawharlal Nehru University here will be conferred Japan Foreign Minister's commendation for promoting mutual understanding between the two countries.



Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida will felicitate Varma at a function at the Japanese Embassy here, a statement from the Embassy said.



Varma has studied and researched for more than 30 years on India-Japan relations, Japanese diplomacy, history, social affairs and problems, it said.



The Foreign Minister's Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups for outstanding achievements in international fields to acknowledge their contributions in promoting friendship between Japan and other countries.