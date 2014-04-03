Three men were arrested with 1,000 bottles of smuggled liquor allegedly meant for distribution among voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, near Tugalpur here, police said.

The accused have been identified as Tahir, Dhirendra and Rahul, SSP Preetinder Singh said.

During checking of vehicles near Tugalpur, the Kasna Police intercepted a car carrying smuggled liquor, he said.

As many as 1000 bottles of 180 ml each was seized from the car, he added.

"The liquor was made in Haryana. The supply was meant for for voters during elections," District Excise Officer Kuldeep Yadav said.

He said the drive against liquor smuggling had been intensified.

"We are also raiding local areas to detect illegal godowns where liquor may have been stored for distribution to voters during elections.

"Candidates may have been purchasing liquor from Uttar Pradesh and storing it in their godowns," Yadav said.