A 16-year-old girl has been allegedly molested by four persons and then poisoned to death before dropping her in an unconscious state at Kashipur crossing in Rohania police station here, police said today.



In her statement to the magistrate yesterday, the class IXth student said that four men sexually assaulted her.



The villagers, who saw the girl being dropped, informed the police on Thursday night.



She was admitted to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to a government hospital, where she died yesterday, they said.



On a written complaint of the deceased parents, an FIR has been registered against four including her alleged lover Shailendra alias Abhay and have been arrested, they added.