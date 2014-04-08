CRPF Clarification on TV Footage on Aurangabad Blast

PTI By

CRPF today clarified that the photograph shown in some TV channels where an injured CRPF personnel was pleading for immediate medical assistance was a jawan, now under treatment in a hospital, in yesterday's landmine blast in Aurangabad district.



"It is a case of mistaken identity. The jawan shown on TV channels is Dilip Kumar who is admitted to the Ranchi Apollo hospital and not Deputy Commandant Indrajit Singh who was killed in the explosion," Deputy Inspector General of Police (CRPF) Chiranjeev Prasad said.



The DIG also dismissed reports of delay in transporting the injured for medical care.



"The evacuation was swift and satisfactory," he said.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of three CRPF personnel and injuries to 8 others including a Bihar police official in the blast and said the people of Bihar would always remember the sacrifice made by security personnel.



Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said while helicopters were criss-crossing to ferry politicians it was not made available for the injured jawans to rush them for immediate Medicare.



LJP chief Ramvilas Paswan blamed both the Centre and the state government for inadequate arrangements for security forces involved in sensitive job in the naxal-hit areas.

