Home Nation

CRPF Clarification on TV Footage on Aurangabad Blast

Published: 08th April 2014 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2014 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CRPF today clarified that the photograph shown in some TV channels where an injured CRPF personnel was pleading for immediate medical assistance was a jawan, now under treatment in a hospital, in yesterday's landmine blast in Aurangabad district.

"It is a case of mistaken identity. The jawan shown on TV channels is Dilip Kumar who is admitted to the Ranchi Apollo hospital and not Deputy Commandant Indrajit Singh who was killed in the explosion," Deputy Inspector General of Police (CRPF) Chiranjeev Prasad said.

The DIG also dismissed reports of delay in transporting the injured for medical care.

"The evacuation was swift and satisfactory," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of three CRPF personnel and injuries to 8 others including a Bihar police official in the blast and said the people of Bihar would always remember the sacrifice made by security personnel.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said while helicopters were criss-crossing to ferry politicians it was not made available for the injured jawans to rush them for immediate Medicare.

LJP chief Ramvilas Paswan blamed both the Centre and the state government for inadequate arrangements for security forces involved in sensitive job in the naxal-hit areas.

Also Read:

Two CRPF Troopers Killed in Bihar Blast 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp