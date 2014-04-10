The CRPF deployed for anti-naxal operations is facing the heat over alleged delay in medical evacuation of injured personnel in Aurangabad. Three CRPF personnel were killed and eight other security officials injured on Monday when an IED went off while being defused.

A senior officer on the condition of anonymity said they could not decide where to take the injured thus delaying the evacuation further. He said there is no emergency plan on paper despite heavy causalities in the past.

“This incident is an example of pure mismanagement. Moreover, the chopper requisition, even in medical emergency, is a bureaucratic process and precious time was lost in completing the formalities,” he said, adding that medical evacuation should be institutionalised by the force to prevent such an incident.

A senior officer, Deputy Commandant Indrajeet and two jawans - Pawan Dahia and T Punnarao were killed in the blast. After TV Channels aired footages of a Jawan Dilip pleading for medical assistance, identifying him as Dilip Kumar, the CRPF clarified that the Jawan was safely evacuated and being treated at Apollo Hospital in Ranchi.

The injured jawan, Dilip, was seen pleading to the Prime Minister and DGP for treatment. “I have no doctor with me.I will die. I am losing blood. I have small kids.”

“The evacuation was swift and satisfactory. The jawan shown on TV channels is not Deputy Commandant Indrajit Singh who was killed in the explosion,” DIG, CRPF, Chiranjeev Prasad said.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered by the DG, CRPF to look into the incident if there was violation of Standard Operating Procedure and if there was delay in medical evacuation. An official said proposal for stationing a helicopter in Gaya and Patna has been pending for a very long time.