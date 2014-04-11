A BSP activist was shot dead allegedly by two persons in Shahpur area of the district, police said today.



50-year-old Raj Kumar (50) was shot at yesterday and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.



Two persons have been booked for the murder and a hunt for them was on, police said.



Kumar was being pressurised by the duo against campaigning for BSP and prima facie the murder was the outcome of the enmity, police said.