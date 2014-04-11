Court Denies Zee News' Editor Plea to Club Cases

IANS By

A court here has dismissed the plea of Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary seeking direction to club two separate case against him and the channel's business editor filed by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL).



Chaudhary with the business editor Samir Ahluwalia have been booked for allegedly attempting to extort Rs.100 crore from the company in exchange for not filing news reports linking the firm to the coal blocks allocation.



The firm has also filed a criminal defamation case against Zee News.



Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), Sanjay Khanagwal, in an order delivered last week dismissed the application filed by Chaudhary, for directions for clubbing two cases against him filed by JSPL.



The court said that the application is not maintainable and clubbing of the two separate cases will be decided at a later stage.



It observed that both of the cases have not reached the stage of trial.