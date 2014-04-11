Home Nation

Jaitley Declares Slump in Assets to Rs.113.02 Crore

Published: 11th April 2014

BJP national general secretary Arun Jaitely, who is seeking the mandate from Amritsar, has witnessed a Rs.45 crore slump in his personal assets compared to the declaration made by him for the Rajya Sabha elections in 2012.

As per the affidavit filed by the BJP leader on Monday, currently he has assets worth Rs.113.02 crore. However, he has added one more uber-luxury car to the four already owned by him, besides more cash in hand and rise in the immovable assets that have more than doubled.

Of the 113.02 crore worth of personal assets, Jaitley has immovable assets of  Rs.75.7 crore while his wife Sangeeta’s share is Rs.37.32 crore.

The BJP leader’s immovable assets,  include a plot in Faridabad in Haryana, commercial property at Cyber Park in Gurgaon, five residential properties in Delhi, Gurgaon and Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He has declared four cars, with a total net worth of Rs.3.10 crore – a Porsche costing Rs.1.02 crore, Mercedes Benz (Rs.78.89 lakh), BMW (Rs.85.57 lakh), Honda Accord (Rs.20.44 lakh) and Toyota Fortuner (Rs.23.28 lakh).

In other movable assets, Jaitley declared cash in hand worth Rs.1.35 crore while his spouse has cash worth Rs.7.5 lakh. He has a bank balance of Rs.18.01 crore while he has investments in bonds and PPF amounting to Rs.2 crore and Rs.15 lakh respectively. He has gold jewellery worth Rs.1.88 crore, which includes 5,630 grams of gold jewellery, 15 kg of silver and diamonds. His wife has gold jewellery, silver and diamonds worth `23.44 lakh. He has shown personal loans and advances worth Rs.10.37 crore, which also includes an advance of Rs.8.20 crore to his wife. According to Jaitley’s affidavit for the RS polls, he had movable and immovable property worth Rs.73.67 crore and Rs.38.97 crore respectively, while Sangita disclosed movable property worth Rs.38.36 crore.

He had then declared immovable property, including land and other property worth  Rs.34.70 crore and his wife owned property worth Rs.46 crore. At the time, he had Rs.55 lakh in cash, his wife had Rs.30 lakh and the couple had bank deposits worth Rs.84.93 lakh and Rs.8.12 lakh, respectively.

Jaitley had shares worth Rs.2 crore and owned four cars-- Mercedes, BMW, Honda and Toyota-- whose total worth was Rs.3.7 crore. He also owned gold, silver and other jewellery worth Rs.174.83 lakh while his wife owned jewellery worth Rs.22 lakh. In immovable assets he owned non-agricultural plot in Faridabad worth Rs.90 lakh, a commercial building in Gurgaon worth Rs.6 crore, a residential building  worth Rs.27.8 crore in his name and one in his wife’s name worth Rs.40 crore.

