Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee by calling her developmental measures ‘fake’. He also hit back at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her ‘magician’ remarks.

Addressing an election meeting at Siliguri in north Bengal, Modi said, “I can now very well see that the people of Bengal have changed their minds about bringing in change. It is been more than two years since this government came to power in Bengal, but I can see that the people are already frustrated. The is time for real change and not the fake one,” he said referring to the changes in the 2011 state Assembly elections which brought Mamata to power.

Countering Sonia’s remark about him being a ‘magician’, Modi said, “For the last 10 years, the Congress practiced black magic and brought the country to this deplorable situation.”

Taking a sarcastic dig at Mamata, he said, “She cannot digest her meals without criticising Modi! She criticises me hundred times a day even though her main opponents are the Left and the Congress, whom she should be attacking.”

This was a marked change from Modi’s speech at the Brigade Parade Grounds here in February, where he had not criticised Mamata’s government but had said, “There will be a BJP government at the Centre and Mamataji’s government here.” Even BJP chief Rajnath Singh had on that day assured about special financial packages for Bengal if the BJP formed a government at the Centre.

Modi spoke very highly of the Gorkhas as a community and remarked, “The dream of my Gorkha brothers is also my dream. You should live with honour.”

However, Modi avoided the issue of separate state of Gorkhaland though Gorkha Janamukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung was present on the dais.