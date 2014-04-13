Home Nation

Azam Khan Booked for Hate Speech in Shamli

Published: 13th April 2014 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2014 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Azam Khan_PTI
By PTI

A fresh case has been lodged against controversial Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan for his alleged 'hate-speech' in Shamli district.

A case was registered against Khan in Thana Bhawan police station yesterday for his remarks at an election rally in Jalalabad area of the district on April 8, District Magistrate NP Singh told reporters here.

The senior Samajwadi Party leader had allegedly attacked BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi saying, " his hands are coloured with blood of innocent people and you should never let any such person rule the country."

The case was registered on direction of the election commission after the officials had checked the video footage and found his comments objectionable, he said.

He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People ACT.

Ghaziabad police had yesterday booked the close aide of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, for his alleged inflammatory speech over Kargil War.

On April 7, Khan had during his party rally in Muslim- dominated area Masuri area, said that peaks of Kargil were not conquered by Hindus, but by Muslims.

Slamming Modi, Azam had also said, "When Narendra Modi had been asked about 2002 Masuri riots, he said that if a doggy comes under the wheel of a car, he is very upset. Who called us (Muslims) "Kutte ka baccha", it was Modi.

One more case was registered against Khan for inciting communal passions through his election speech on April 9 in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The country has not to be given in the hands of a murderer... the murderers of Muzaffarnagar should be avenged by pressing the button," Azam Khan had allegedly said in the speech.

The Election Commission had on April 11, banned him from campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and had asked authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

 

Also Read:

Azam Booked for 'Revenge' Remarks in Sambhal

Mulayam to Request EC to Lift Ban on Azam Khan 

BJP Mulls Options to Lift Ban on Amit Shah

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp