Azam Khan Booked for Hate Speech in Shamli

A fresh case has been lodged against controversial Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan for his alleged 'hate-speech' in Shamli district.

A case was registered against Khan in Thana Bhawan police station yesterday for his remarks at an election rally in Jalalabad area of the district on April 8, District Magistrate NP Singh told reporters here.

The senior Samajwadi Party leader had allegedly attacked BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi saying, " his hands are coloured with blood of innocent people and you should never let any such person rule the country."

The case was registered on direction of the election commission after the officials had checked the video footage and found his comments objectionable, he said.

He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People ACT.

Ghaziabad police had yesterday booked the close aide of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, for his alleged inflammatory speech over Kargil War.

On April 7, Khan had during his party rally in Muslim- dominated area Masuri area, said that peaks of Kargil were not conquered by Hindus, but by Muslims.

Slamming Modi, Azam had also said, "When Narendra Modi had been asked about 2002 Masuri riots, he said that if a doggy comes under the wheel of a car, he is very upset. Who called us (Muslims) "Kutte ka baccha", it was Modi.

One more case was registered against Khan for inciting communal passions through his election speech on April 9 in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The country has not to be given in the hands of a murderer... the murderers of Muzaffarnagar should be avenged by pressing the button," Azam Khan had allegedly said in the speech.

The Election Commission had on April 11, banned him from campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and had asked authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

