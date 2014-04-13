No Division of Darjeeling Hills: Mamata Banerjee

PTI By

Asserting that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will not allow any division of Darjeeling, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday said it is bringing in development in the hills with special packages.

"We will not allow any division of the Hills," Banerjee reiterated at a poll rally here, while emphasising that her government has effected various development projects in the hills.

She said her government okayed the setting up of ITI, engineering college and projects related with electricity and drinking water.

Coming down on the 'bandhs' (shutdowns), Banerjee said those who call for strikes, close businesses, hotels and shops, their children go outside the hills and have fun.

"We are all for development of the hills," the CM said and promised the elections would be held in a free and fair manner this time.

