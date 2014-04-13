The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday announced that poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar has been chosen for the Dabasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition for film personalities in the country.

He will be the 45th recipient of the award. Gulzar, who was born in 1934 as Sampooran Singh Kalra, is one of the five Indians to have won an Academy Award — he shared with A R Rahman the 2009 Oscar for Best Original Song for Jai Ho in Slumdog Millionaire. He later won a Grammy for the same song.

He has penned many memorable songs like Tujhse Naaraaz Nahi and Musafir Hoon Yaaron and directed critically-acclaimed films like Aandhi, Angoor and Mausam. He got his first break as a lyricist in 1963 in Bimal Roy’s Bandini, in which he penned Mora Gora Ang Lei Le, a song picturised on actress Nutan.

Through the course of his career, he has worked with leading music directors like Sachin Dev Burman, Salil Chowdhury, Shankar Jaikishan, Hemant Kumar, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Madan Mohan, Rajesh Roshan, Anu Malik and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Gulzar contributed to several films as script, story and dialogue writer as well.

He is also known for his iconic television series on Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib (titled Mirza Ghalib) and Hindi playwright Munshi Premchand (Tahreer Munshi Premchand Ki). He wrote the lyrics for several Doordarshan serials like Hello Zindagi and Jungle Book.

In 2002, Gulzar won the Sahitya Akademi Award and two years later, he was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan. He has also won five National Film Awards and 20 Filmfare statuettes.

His poems have been published in three compilations — Chand Pukhraaj Ka, Raat Pashminey Ki and Pandrah Paanch Pachattar.