Attacking the BJP for promoting ‘personality cult’, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma described the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as a battle between the inclusive ideology promoted by the Congress and the saffron party’s ideology of polarisation.

He also criticised the ‘Gujarat model of development’ that was being marketed by the BJP and said it was a failure on various fronts.

“Gujarat stands 17th in education sector, 10th in power sector and 16th in public toilet system in the country. After Modi came to power, the state had actually slipped down in many development parameters in the past 10-15 years,” Sharma said.

Accusing Modi of undermining democracy in the state, he said no still photography or live telecast of the proceedings of Gujarat Assembly was allowed. “The CM has never responded to queries in the state Assembly and has not held any press conference in the past 12 years. He cannot tolerate anyone asking him questions,” the Congress leader said.

According to Sharma, the BJP had booked 90 per cent of all the hoardings in the country and was spending massive amount of money to secure airtime to promote Modi in the 714 channels that are broadcast in the country.

“Where is this huge amount of money coming from? Charges of corruption are levelled against us, whereas the money is being spent by the BJP,” he said.

Sharma said the BJP has committed a political plagiarism by copying the Congress election manifesto. Replying to a query, he denied that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had lowered the image and the dignity of the Prime Minister chair, as has been claimed by Manmohan Singh’s former media adviser Sanjay Baru in his recently-published book. All the claims made in the book are rubbish,” Sharma said.