BSF troopers killed a Pakistani smuggler and recovered eight kg of heroin following a shootout in Punjab's Amritsar sector, a BSF officer said Wednesday.



The seizure is valued Rs.40 crore in the international market. The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers recovered a pistol magazine, 12 rounds of ammunition, a Pakistani mobile and a SIM card from the spot.



"BSF troopers deployed in Rajatal border outpost of Amritsar sector April 16 observed suspicious movement of four-five smugglers, of whom three were from Pakistan. BSF men challenged the smugglers and when fired upon, the troopers retaliated," a BSF spokesman said.



The BSF has seized 228 kg of heroin valued Rs.1,140 crore in the first three-and-a-half months of this year. Of this, the BSF recovered 139 kg of heroin in the Amritsar sector alone.



In 2013, 322 kg of heroin was seized in the Punjab sector.