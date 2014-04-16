It’s Varanasi ho! Hordes of AAP volunteers are marching to the temple city to be with their leader Arvind Kejriwal, who reached the city on Tuesday. AAP has booked over 100 budget guest houses to accommodate them, while house hunting for a suitable perch in Varanasi is still on for the former Delhi chief minister.

At the moment, Kejriwal along with his parents have been temporarily accommodated in the house of an AAP supporter near the ghats, in the conjunction of Hindu and Muslim localities.

The AAP party office at Hanuman Road wore a deserted look as the election war room shifted to Varanasi with all senior leaders camping in the holy city and working meticulously to put up a tough fight against BJP’s prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

The party has also put up a notice asking people to reach Varanasi, while volunteers have been asked to move after polling in their constituencies is over. A nation-wide “Call for Varanasi” has been sent to AAP supporters, asking them to reach the city in large numbers.

AAP’s senior strategists Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Pankaj Gupta have chalked out a plan to divide the entire constituency into zones and each zone will be assigned to a senior party leader.

AAP’s Lok Sabha candidates from Delhi and other areas will also be campaigning in Varanasi. Some of the Delhi MLAs have also been asked to move to Varanasi and Amethi to ensure the party’s victory. The party has already launched its door-to-door campaign and volunteers have spread across the constituency.

AAP candidate from Northeast Delhi Prof Anand Kumar, who hails from Varanasi, has also reached the city and has been tasked to gather the support of professors and students in the city..

A team from the party’s finance department is in the process of finalising logistics and other arrangements in Varanasi. Guest houses, lodges and hotels are being booked in bulk to accommodate thousands of volunteers expected to visit the city till May 12.